Rainy, cool, and windy Wednesday

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for portions of north-central Montana until 6am Thursday.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the Horse Gulch Burn Scar until 6pm Wednesday.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for Fergus and part of Judith Basin County from 9am Wednesday until 12am Thursday.

A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for portions of south-central Montana from 6am until 9pm Wednesday.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely this evening and early tonight. There are also going to be some severe thunderstorms around this evening and early tonight in eastern Montana, with damaging winds (58+ mph) and/or large hail (1+” in diameter) being the main hazards. A more widespread stratiform rain will then develop for the second half of the night. Widespread rain is then likely tomorrow in central Montana (generally around and east of I-15) as a storm system slowly passes through our area. The precipitation will then taper off from west to east as we go through tomorrow night, and the skies will begin to clear out during the second half of the night.

The highest precipitation totals with this storm system are going to be in central Montana east of I-15, where 1-3” of rainfall is expected. There could also be some minor flooding in central Montana due to this excessive rainfall. The lowest rainfall amounts will be in western Montana (west of I-15) and in eastern Montana where most locations will receive less than .5” of rainfall.

We are also going to have increasing wind tonight, with widespread gusty winds around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. Even stronger wind is expected in Fergus and Judith Basin counties tomorrow as wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible, and this wind is going to be coming out of the west-northwest in most locations. It is also going too be cooler tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the 60s and mid to upper 50s in most locations.

On Thursday, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with a couple lingering showers around in northeastern Montana during the morning. It is also going to be less windy (sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph) and warmer on Thursday as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

A weak disturbance is then going to produce a few showers on Friday, primarily along the Hi-Line. We are also going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures on Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s, There is also going to be a breeze around on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have pleasant fall weather this weekend and early next week as we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the 60s and low to mid 70s. There is also only going to be a little breeze around on these four days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.