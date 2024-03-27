Rain/snow showers likely on Thursday

We are going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies tonight with some isolated rain and snow showers around, mainly after midnight and especially in the mountains, as a storm system begins to approach our area. We are also going to have diminishing wind this evening, with just a bit of a breeze around tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front and in some of the mountains in central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. It is also going to be warmer tonight than it has been the past several nights as lows are going to be in the 20s and 30s in most locations.

For tomorrow, there are going to be scattered rain and snow showers around as a storm system passes through our area. In the lower elevations, primarily rain is expected, but a little snow may mix in with this rain at times. In the mountains, primarily snow is expected, but a little rain may mix in with the snow at times. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies and cool temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to be in the upper 30s, 40s, and low 50s. It is also going to be breezy again tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front, with just a little breeze elsewhere.

On Friday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few snow and rain showers around, mainly during the afternoon and evening and generally in central Montana as well as in locations west of I-15 in north-central Montana. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around in some areas on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. It is also going to be cooler on Friday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 40s and mid to upper 30s.

For this weekend, in north-central Montana, there are going to be scattered snow showers around on Saturday, generally during the morning, and there are going to be some isolated snow/rain showers around on Sunday, generally during the afternoon/evening and especially in the mountains, as a couple disturbances pass through our area. Around Helena, there are going to be some scattered snow and rain showers around this weekend, especially during the afternoon/evening and especially in the mountains. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures this weekend as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s.

Nice weather is then expected on Monday and Tuesday as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the 50s and upper 40s on Monday and the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Tuesday. It is also going to be a bit breezy in some areas on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph and it is going to be breezy in some areas on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.