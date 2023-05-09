Quieter and nicer weather on Wednesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will gradually come to an end this evening/early tonight, with just a couple isolated showers/storms around after midnight as a disturbance leaves our area. We are also going to have decreasing clouds and chilly/cool temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have increasing clouds with some isolated PM showers and thunderstorms around, generally in central Montana and along the Rocky Mountain Front. It is also going to be warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the 60s and low to mid 70s, with the warmest temperatures in northeastern Montana.

There are then going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Thursday in central and western Montana, while a steadier rain is expected in eastern Montana as a storm system begins to pass by our area to the southeast. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Thursday, with some decrease in the cloud cover during the afternoon and evening. Also, highs on Thursday are going to be in the 60s and mid to upper 50s in most locations.

On Friday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally in locations east of I-15, as Thursday’s storm system continues to slowly pass by our area to the southeast. The temperatures are also going to start to warm back up on Friday as highs are going to be in the 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions are then expected for Mother’s Day Weekend and the beginning of next week as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. We are also going to have warm/above average temperatures this weekend and early next week as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Saturday and Sunday and the 70s and low 80s on Monday and Tuesday.