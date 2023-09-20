Precipitation and much cooler temperatures are on the way

It is going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s tonight. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight with a few isolated showers around, generally in locations east of I-15. It is also going to be hazy tonight.

For tomorrow, we are going to have increasing clouds with a chance of evening showers, generally around the Helena area, as a storm system begins to impact our area. Precipitation is then going to become more widespread as we go through tomorrow night, with rain showers in the lower elevations and a mix of snow and rain in the higher elevations. Showers are then likely on Thursday, especially during the morning, as this storm system continues to impact our area. Some higher elevation snowfall is also possible during the day on Thursday. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies tomorrow night and Thursday. There is also going to be some haze around tomorrow, tomorrow night, and Thursday.

It is also going to be cool tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations. It is then going to be a lot cooler on Thursday as highs are going to range from the mid 40s to the mid 60s, with the warmest temperatures in eastern portions of north-central Montana. The wind is also going to increase later on tomorrow, and it is going to be breezy from tomorrow afternoon/evening through Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

There are then going to be more scattered rain and mountain snow/rain showers around on Friday and Saturday as this storm system slowly works its way through our area. We are also going to have overcast skies tomorrow and mostly cloudy skies on Saturday. The temperatures are also going to start to warm back up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 50s and low to mid 60s on Friday and the 60s on Saturday.

On Sunday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions. It is also going to be warmer on Sunday than it is going to be over the next several days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

Partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Monday and Tuesday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be mild on these two days as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations.