Pot of gold weather for St. Patrick's Day!

We are going to have mostly clear skies tonight with some areas of fog around in locations east of I-15. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the single digits and teens, and there is going to be a little breeze around tonight in northeastern Montana.

For tomorrow and this weekend, we are going to have mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and little wind (sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph). There are also going to be some areas of fog around tomorrow morning and Saturday morning in locations east of I-15. It is also going to be cold along the Hi-Line on these three days as highs are going to be in the 20s and low to mid 30s. South of the Hi-Line, it is going to be cool on these three days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s, with Friday being the coldest day.

On Monday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions. It is also going to be chilly/cool on Monday as highs are going to be in the 20s along the Hi-Line and in the 30s and low to mid 40s south of the Hi-Line.

We are then going to have a chance to see some snow and rain showers on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, especially around the Helena area, as a few disturbances impact our area. There is still a lot of uncertainty with the models regarding the precipitation next week, so stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around from Tuesday through Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between n 5 and 20 mph. We are also going to continue to have below average temperatures on these three days as highs are going to be in the 20s and low to mid 30s along the Hi-Line, and the 30s and low to mid 40s in locations south of the Hi-Line.