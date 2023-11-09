Plenty of sunshine and less wind on Thursday!

There are going to be a few snow and rain showers around this evening and tonight in northeastern Montana and along the eastern half of the Hi-Line (Hill County and eastward) as a disturbance clips our area. Elsewhere, it is going to be dry tonight. We are also going to have mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s and low 30s. The wind is also going to gradually diminish from west to east as we go through tonight.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s. There is also going to be a lot less wind around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, with the strongest wind in northeastern Montana and along the Rocky Mountain Front.

On Friday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few snow and rain showers around, generally in the mountains, as a disturbance passes through our area. Breezy conditions are also expected on Friday along the Rocky Mountain Front and in the adjacent plains as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Also, highs on Friday are once again going to be in the 40s and low 50s.

We are then going to have widespread gusty to strong winds Saturday and Saturday night as wind gusts up to 65 mph are possible along the Rocky Mountain Front, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible elsewhere. Sustained wind speeds are also going to be between 15 and 40 mph in most locations. The wind is then going to gradually decrease from west to east as we go through Sunday. Also, this wind is going to be coming out of the west or the southwest in most locations.

The temperatures are also going to warm up some this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s on Saturday, and the 50s on Sunday. On Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few snow and rain showers in the Rockies. Partly cloudy skies and dry conditions are then expected on Sunday.

Well above average temperatures for this time of year are then expected Monday through Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s in most locations. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions on Monday and Tuesday, and partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions on Wednesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.