Plenty of sunshine and above average temperatures for the next week

An upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather for most of the next week, which means we are going to have beautiful weather for the end of summer and beginning of fall with a good amount of sunshine, mostly dry conditions, and above average temperatures for this time of year.

In northeastern Montana, we are going to have mostly clear skies tonight and partly cloudy skies tomorrow. There are also going to be a few showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow in northeastern Montana as a trough continues to impact the Dakotas. In north-central Montana and around the Helena area, we are going to have clear skies tonight and mainly sunny skies tomorrow as an upper-level ridge will be in complete control of our weather. It is also going to continue to be a bit hazy tonight and tomorrow, and minor impacts to the air quality are possible. There will also be patchy fog around later tonight and tomorrow morning.

Lows tonight are going to be in the 40s in most locations, so it will be another great night to have those windows open. Tomorrow will be a mild day as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s. There is also going to be a little breeze around tomorrow along the eastern half of the Hi-Line (Havre and eastward) as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

A disturbance will pass by Montana to the north on Friday, so it will be cloudier as partly to mostly sunny skies are expected. Most locations will be dry on Friday, but a few isolated showers/storms are possible during the evening along the Hi-Line east of the Divide and west of Hill County. It is also going to be mild again on Friday as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s, and there will be a little breeze along the eastern half of the Hi-Line (east of Hill County).

Saturday will feature spectacular weather with lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and warm temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. There is also going to be a little breeze around in some areas during the afternoon and evening.

A cold front will pass through the state on Sunday. The biggest impact from this cold front is going to be the wind as gusty winds are expected. Sustained wind speeds on Sunday are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and gusts over 40 mph are possible across the plains. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, gusts over 50 mph are possible. It is also going to be cloudier on Sunday as it will be partly to mostly sunny, and although a lot of locations will remain dry, there will be a few showers and thunderstorms around, generally in/around the mountains. This cold front will also cool the temperatures down a few degrees as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s.

Monday is the First Day of Fall, and we are going to have fantastic weather to welcome in the new season. Monday will be a mainly sunny and mainly dry day as an upper-level ridge begins to build back into our area. It is also going to be mild and a bit breezy on Monday as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

The ridge will strengthen as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday, so it will be very warm for this time of year as highs are going to be in the 80s and upper 70s. We are also going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions on these two days.