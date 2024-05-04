Pleasant weather to begin the weekend!

Lingering showers will taper off and skies will begin to clear out this evening. We are then going to have mostly clear skies and mainly dry conditions tonight. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s and low 30s in most locations.

Tomorrow is then going to be the nicest day of the next week as we are going to have partly cloudy skies (via increasing clouds), dry conditions, and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the 60s and upper 50s. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

We are then going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies on Sunday with some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around, especially during the evening, as a storm system begins to impact our area. We are also going to have a wide range of temperatures on Sunday as highs are going to range from the mid 50s to the mid 70s, with the warmest temperatures in northeastern Montana. Gusty winds are also expected on Sunday in eastern portions of north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.

There are then going to be areas of rain and mountain snow around on Monday and Tuesday, especially in locations east of I-15, as this storm system continues to impact our area. A little snow may also mix in with this rain in some of the lower elevations around Helena during the morning hours on these two days. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies on these two days.

It is also going to be windy on Monday and Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 50s and upper 40s on Monday and the mid to upper 40s and low 50s on Tuesday.

Widespread precipitation is then likely on Wednesday as this storm system continues to impact our area. In the mountains, this precipitation will be in the form of snow, and in the lower elevations, this precipitation will be in the form of rain and snow. It is also going to be windy and chilly on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and highs are going to be in the 40s.

On Thursday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with rain and mountain snow showers around, especially during the morning, as this storm system begins to leave our area. We are then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions on Friday as high pressure begins to build back into our area. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 50s on Thursday and the 60s on Friday. It is also going to be breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.