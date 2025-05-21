Pleasant weather on Wednesday!

There will continue to be some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around this evening and early tonight, mainly in locations east of I-15 in north-central Montana. The wind is also going to diminish this evening, with just a little breeze around tonight across the plains. Along the Rocky Mountain Front and in Glacier County, it will continue to be breezy tonight with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. We are also going to have mostly clear skies and cool/chilly temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s and low 40s. There are also going to be some areas of frost around later tonight (as well as tomorrow night), so if you have any sensitive plants/vegetation, make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect them.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies (via increasing clouds) with some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around during the afternoon/evening in north-central Montana, generally along the Hi-Line and in locations east of I-15. It is also going to feel nice outside tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. There is also going to be a good westerly breeze around again tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and gusts over 30 mph are possible at times.

On Thursday, we are going to have mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening as a stronger disturbance begins to impact our area. There are then going to be some more scattered showers and a few thunderstorms around on Friday, generally in locations east of I-15, as this disturbance leaves our area. We are also going to have near to below average temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 50s, 60s and low 70s. Breezy conditions are also expected on Thursday in locations east of I-15 as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and this wind will be coming out of the east/southeast.

Our unsettled weather pattern will stick around for the beginning of the holiday weekend as there are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Saturday as another disturbance passes through our area. Nicer weather is then expected for Sunday and Memorial Day as an upper-level ridge begins to build into our area. On these two days, we are going to have mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions. The temperatures are also going to warm up some this weekend as highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s on Saturday; the upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Sunday; and the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Memorial Day. There is also only going to be a little breeze around on these three days.