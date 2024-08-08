Pleasant weather on Friday!

We are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight around Helena and we are going to have mostly clear skies tonight in north-central Montana. There are also going to be patchy areas of fog around again tonight, and it will continue to be hazy tonight. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 40s and low 50s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with a couple isolated PM showers and thunderstorms around the Helena area. There are also going to be patchy areas of fog around tomorrow morning, and it will continue to be hazy tomorrow. It is also going to be mild tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations. There is also going to be a little breeze around in some areas tomorrow afternoon/evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Saturday, there are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around Helena, mainly during the PM hours, and there are going to be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around in north-central Montana, mainly during the PM hours and mainly in western and central portions of north-central Montana, as a disturbance passes through our area. There are then going to be a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Sunday as this disturbance leaves our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy/hazy skies on Saturday and partly to mostly sunny skies on Sunday. It is also going to continue to be mild this weekend as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s.

For next week, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies. There are also going to be some isolated showers and thunderstorms around each day, generally during the PM hours and especially in locations east of I-15, as a couple disturbances pass through our area. It is also going to be warm next week as highs are going to be in the 80s and mid to upper 70s. There is also not going to be much wind around next week as sustained wind speeds are generally going to be between 5 and 15 mph.