Pleasant weather for the rest of the work week!

We are going to have mainly clear skies and mainly dry conditions tonight. It is also going to be chilly again tonight, but it will be a little warmer than it was last night as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have beautiful weather once again as we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies (via increasing clouds) and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Most locations are also going to be dry again tomorrow, but there will be a few isolated rain/snow showers around, mainly in the mountains. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow, especially during the afternoon/evening, in central Montana and western portions of north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Gusty winds are then expected on Friday in locations east of I-15 as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Around and west of I-15, it is just going to be a little breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. Outside of the wind, we are going to have pleasant weather again on Friday as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, and mild temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations.

On Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies (via increasing clouds) with some scattered showers/thunderstorms around during the afternoon/evening, generally in central Montana (including around Great Falls, Helena, and Lewistown) and in western portions of north-central Montana. It is also going to be warm on Saturday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. This warmth and moisture will be courtesy of an unstable southwesterly flow aloft as we are going to be in between an upper-level ridge and an upper-level trough.

There are then going to be scattered rain showers and some thunderstorms around on Sunday and Monday, especially from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, as a storm system passes by our area to the south. A little snow is also possible in the mountains Sunday night into Monday morning. We are also going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies on these two days.

It will also continue to be mild on Sunday as highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s, but the temperatures will cool down some as we head into Monday as highs are going to be back in the 50s in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Nicer weather will return for Tuesday as we are going to have partly cloudy skies, mainly dry conditions, and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the 60s and upper 50s. There is also going to be a breeze around on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Wednesday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations.