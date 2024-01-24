Pleasant weather for the rest of January!

We are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with patchy areas of freezing fog around along portions of the Hi-Line and in the valleys. A few isolated snow, freezing rain, and rain showers are also possible tonight, generally in the mountains, as a disturbance begins to pass through our area.

We are also going to have a wide range of temperatures tonight as lows are going to range from the low teens to the mid 30s. It is also going to be breezy tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a bit breezy in some areas east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with patchy areas of freezing fog around during the morning along portions of the Hi-Line and in the valleys. A few isolated snow, freezing rain, and rain showers are also possible tomorrow, generally in the mountains, as tonight’s disturbance leaves our area.

We are also going to have pleasant temperatures again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations. It is also going to be gusty tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be breezy tomorrow in some areas east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

On Friday, we are going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with a few isolated snow/freezing rain/rain showers around, generally in the mountains, as a weak disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be breezy in some areas on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and we are going to have gusty winds around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph. We are also going to have above average temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the 30s, 40s, and low 50s in most locations.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures on these three days are also going to be well above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the 40s, 50s, and low to mid 60s. A few locations may even set a couple new record high temperatures next week. We are also going to have gusty winds again on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph. It is then going to be breezy in some areas on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.