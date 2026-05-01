Pleasant weather for the first weekend of May

We have had picture perfect weather today with lots of sunshine, little to no wind, and warm temperatures as highs were in the 70s in a lot of locations! Hopefully you have been able to spend some time outside today. Tonight, we are going to have increasing clouds, especially during the second half of the night, as a disturbance begins to approach our area. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

Tomorrow will be a partly to mostly cloudy day as a disturbance passes through our area. A lot of locations will remain dry tomorrow, but a couple isolated showers are possible along the Hi-Line during the morning and there are going to be a few isolated showers/thunderstorms around late tomorrow afternoon/evening in western portions of north-central Montana. It is also going to be slightly cooler tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. There will also be a little breeze around in some areas tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

There will be a few showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow night in north-central Montana as this disturbance continues to impact the state. Initially it will be mostly cloudy to cloudy tomorrow night, but the skies will begin to clear out during the second half of the night.

Sunday will be another beautiful day with partly to mostly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, and warm temperatures as highs are going to be in the 70s in a lot of locations. There is also going to be a breeze (10-20 mph) around on Sunday along the Hi-Line and in eastern portions of north-central Montana. Elsewhere, it will be a little breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

An upper-level trough will bring cooler temperatures, a little precipitation, and breezier conditions to our area for the beginning of next week. On Monday and Tuesday, highs are only going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Monday will be a gusty day as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. It is then going to be breezy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and gusts over 30 mph are possible.

On Monday, it is going to be partly to mostly cloudy and there are going to be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally in the mountains and in locations east of I-15. There are then going to be a few scattered rain and mountain snow/rain showers around Monday night. On Tuesday, it is going to be partly cloudy and there will be some isolated rain and mountain snow/rain showers around, generally in central Montana.

Warmer temperatures will return for the middle and end of next week as highs Wednesday through Friday are going to be in the 70s and upper 60s in most spots. Although not much precipitation is expected, there will continue to be some isolated showers and thunderstorms around on each of these days, especially during the PM hours and especially in the mountains, as we continue to have unstable northwesterly flow aloft. Wednesday will be mostly sunny; Thursday will be partly cloudy; and Friday will be mostly cloudy. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.