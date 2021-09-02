Pleasant Weather for the End of the Work Week

We are going to have mainly clear skies and mainly dry conditions tonight. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in most locations. Lows in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s are also possible tonight in the higher elevations. There could also be some areas of frost around tonight, mainly in the higher elevations and the normally colder valleys. We are also going to have decreasing haze throughout the night tonight.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, generally in locations east of I-15, as a weak disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be cooler tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to range from the mid 60s to the mid 70s.

There are then going to be some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow night, mainly in locations south and east of a line from Helena to Great Falls to Glasgow, as another weak disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be chilly again tomorrow night as lows are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

On Friday, we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms as this disturbance leaves our area. It is also going to be a little warmer on Friday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations.

For this weekend, we are going to have very nice weather as we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Saturday, and mostly to mainly sunny skies and dry conditions on Sunday and Labor Day (Monday). It is also going to be warm this weekend as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Saturday, and the mid to upper 80s on Sunday and Monday. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around Saturday afternoon/evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Sunday and Monday, especially during the PM hours, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. High fire danger is also expected on Sunday and Monday since it is going to be breezy, warm, and dry.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure is going to continue to be in control of our weather. We are also going to continue to have pleasant temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Tuesday in eastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.