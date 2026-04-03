A spring storm brought beneficial moisture (rain and wet snow) to a lot of the state over the past couple of days. Cascade County received the most rain/snow from this storm in north-central Montana. For a full recap of the precipitation and snow totals from this storm, head here: https://www.kxlh.com/weather/early-april-spring-storm-precipitation-and-snow-totals

Here is the detailed forecast:

Pleasant weather for Easter weekend

As we’ve gone through Good Friday, the road conditions have improved, the skies have begun to clear out, the snow showers have tapered off, and the temperatures have warmed up as the spring storm slowly exits the state and as high pressure begins to build into our area.

Tonight, the cloud cover will continue to decrease and it will be mostly dry, just a couple isolated rain and snow showers around east of I-15. There will also be a few areas of fog around tonight. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s and low 30s, and it will continue to be breezy tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Elsewhere, there will be little to no wind around tonight.

Tomorrow will be a beautiful day as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is going to be sunny around Helena tomorrow and it is going to be mostly sunny with increasing PM clouds in north-central Montana. There will also be a few areas of fog around during the morning. Most locations will be dry tomorrow, but a couple isolated rain showers are possible during the afternoon and evening east of I-15.

It is also going to be warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s. There is also going to be a breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts over 35 mph are possible.

Beautiful weather will stick around for Easter Sunday and Monday, although it will be cloudier as a couple weak disturbances impact our area. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy and mostly dry, just a couple isolated rain/snow showers around in the mountains and along the Hi-Line. It is then going to be mostly cloudy and dry on Monday.

It will be a little cooler in north-central Montana on Sunday and Monday as highs are going to be in the 50s and upper 40s, with the coolest temperatures along the Hi-Line. Around Helena, it will continue to be mild on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. There will be little to no wind around on Sunday. It will then be breezy along the Hi-Line and in locations east of I-15 on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

Widespread gusty to strong winds are expected on Tuesday ahead of our next storm. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible. It is also going to be warmer on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the 60s in most locations. Tuesday will be a partly cloudy day with a few rain and snow showers possible in the mountains and along the western half of the Hi-Line later in the day.

There are going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around Tuesday night and Wednesday as a storm system passes through our area. Much cooler temperatures are also expected on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. It will also be breezy on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

A few more snow and rain showers are possible on Thursday, generally around Helena and in the mountains. It is also going to be partly cloudy and cool on Thursday as highs are going to be in the 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. It will also be a little warmer on Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.