Pleasant temperatures and some scattered showers/thunderstorms to end the work week

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for the Hi-Line east of the Divide until 9pm Wednesday. Critical fire weather conditions are currently occurring due to the combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity, and very warm temperatures.

We are going to have mainly clear skies tonight with a couple isolated showers and thunderstorms around in Fergus County and around Fort Peck Lake. It is also going to continue to be hazy tonight around Helena, and it is going to be a little hazy tonight in north-central Montana. The wind is also going to diminish this evening, and then there is going to be little to no wind tonight. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s and upper 40s in most locations.

For tomorrow and Friday, we are going to have increasing clouds with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the PM hours as some monsoonal moisture works its way into our area. It is also going to be hazy again on these two days around the Helena area, and it is going to be a little hazy on these two days in north-central Montana. There is also going to be less wind around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. It is also going to feel nice outside on these two days as highs are going to be in the 80s and mid to upper 70s.

We are then going to have a chance to see a few more showers and thunderstorms this weekend, especially in locations east of I-15 in north-central Montana. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Mostly to mainly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Monday and Tuesday, while partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions are expected on Wednesday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be very warm and a bit breezy on these three days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.