Pleasant temperatures and not as windy on Thursday

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for portions of north-central Montana until 12pm Thursday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 25 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible.

There are going to be scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around this evening and tonight, especially in north-central Montana, as a storm system works its way eastward through southern Canada. We are also going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies tonight.

It is also going to continue to be windy this evening and tonight in central and western portions of north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Elsewhere, the wind is going to diminish some as we go through this evening and tonight. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s and mid to upper 40s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few showers around during the morning, generally along the Hi-Line east of I-15. We are also going to have widespread gusty winds around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. It is also going to be mild tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations.

Partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Friday, and mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are expected on Saturday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 80s in most locations on Friday and the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations on Saturday. It is also going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

On Sunday, we are going to have increasing clouds with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon/evening, as a storm system begins to impact our area. There are then going to be some more scattered showers and a few thunderstorms around on Monday (Labor Day) as this storm system works its way through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Monday. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s on Sunday and the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Monday. It is also going to be breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Some isolated showers and thunderstorms are then possible on Tuesday as this storm system leaves our area. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies on Tuesday. It is also going to be mild and breezy on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the 70s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and warm temperatures (highs in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s) are then expected on Wednesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather.