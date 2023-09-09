Pleasant September weather this weekend!

There are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight, generally before midnight and generally in locations east of I-15, as a disturbance departs our area. We are also going to have decreasing clouds tonight with some areas of fog around later on tonight and tomorrow morning. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 40s and low 50s in most locations.

For this weekend, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the PM hours and generally in the mountains. A couple isolated severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and/or large hail are also possible later on tomorrow in southern Montana. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures this weekend as highs are going to be in the 70s and upper 60s in most locations. It is also going to be a little breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Monday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be a little bit warmer on Monday than it is going to be this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are then possible Tuesday afternoon/evening and Wednesday afternoon/evening as a couple weak disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Tuesday and mostly sunny skies on Wednesday. It is also going to be warm on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Lots of sunshine and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Thursday and Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to continue to be warm on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.