Pleasant February weather for the rest of the week

It was a beautiful day today with lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and pleasant temperatures for February as highs were in the 40s in a lot of locations. This pleasant weather will stick around for the rest of this week as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather.

Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly as lows are going to be in the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny in central Montana and mainly sunny in north-central Montana as a storm system passes by our area to the south. It is also going to be a little warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s. There is also going to be little to no wind around tonight and tomorrow.

The nice weather sticks around for the end of the work week as it is going to be mostly sunny (increasing PM high-level clouds) and dry on Thursday and partly cloudy (via increasing clouds) and dry on Friday. It is also going to be mild on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, gusty winds are expected on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it will be breezy in some areas on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts over 30 mph are possible.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy and mostly dry, just a few isolated rain and snow showers around, generally in the mountains, as some moisture begins to return to the state. There are then going to be some scattered snow and rain showers around Saturday night and Sunday as a disturbance passes through our area. Mostly cloudy skies are also expected Saturday night and Sunday. It will continue to be mild this weekend as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s. The wind will stick around for Saturday with gusty winds (gusts up to 50 mph) along the Rocky Mountain Front and breezy conditions (gusts up to 40 mph) in some areas east of the Rocky Mountain Front. There will then just be a little breeze around on Sunday.

The mild temperatures stick around for Monday as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s. It is also going to be partly cloudy on Monday and there will be some isolated rain and snow showers around, generally in the mountains.

A stronger storm system will then impact the state on Tuesday bringing a better chance of precipitation and cooler temperatures. On Tuesday, it is going to be mostly cloudy and there are going to be scattered snow and rain showers around. It is also going to be cooler on Tuesday than it will be for most of the next week as highs are only going to be in the 30s. Tuesday will also be the beginning of a cooler and wetter weather pattern that is expected to stick around through at least the end of February.