Pleasant fall weather this weekend!

A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for portions of western Montana from 12am until 9am Saturday and from 12am until 9am Sunday.

We have had widespread gusty to strong winds around throughout the day today as a cold front has been passing through our area. In western portions of north-central Montana, the wind is going to diminish this evening with just a light breeze around overnight. In eastern portions of north-central Montana, the wind will gradually diminish as the night goes on, but it will continue to be breezy through about midnight with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. There are also going to be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight, generally before midnight and especially along the eastern half of the Hi-Line. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight.

There are also going to be areas of frost around tonight and tomorrow night, especially in western and central Montana, as lows are going to be in the 30s in a lot of locations, so please take the necessary precautions to protect any sensitive vegetation that you may have.

For this weekend, we are going to have beautiful fall weather (Fall officially begins on Sunday at 6:43am MDT) as we are going to have mainly sunny skies and dry conditions tomorrow and increasing clouds and mainly dry conditions (just a couple stray showers around) on Sunday. Tomorrow is going to be the cooler day of the weekend as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations. It is then going to be warmer on Sunday as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s. There is also going to be little to no wind around tomorrow. It is then going to be breezy on Sunday along the Rocky Mountain Front and in Glacier County as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy elsewhere on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Monday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few showers around, generally in locations east of I-15, as a disturbance passes through our area. There is also going to be a little breeze around on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. Also, highs on Monday are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations.

We are then going to have nice, summer-like weather on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and above average temperatures for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s on Tuesday; the 80s on Wednesday; and the mid to upper 70s and low 80s on Thursday. It is also going to be a little breezy on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are also expected on Friday. It is also going to be a little cooler and a bit breezy on Friday as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.