Picture perfect weather this weekend!

A FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for portions of north-central Montana until 6pm Saturday and for part of Roosevelt County until 4:45pm Sunday. Minor flooding due to snowmelt is occurring and will continue to occur for the next couple of days.

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and cool temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s.

For this weekend, we are going to have spectacular spring-like weather, so make sure you spend as much time outside as possible! It is going to be feel great outside this weekend as highs are going to be in the 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations. There is also going to be little to no wind around in most locations this weekend, but along the Rocky Mountain Front and in between Great Falls and Helena it will be a bit breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies in most locations this weekend.

Tomorrow, there will be some low-level clouds and patchy fog around during the morning, especially along the Hi-Line and in eastern portions of north-central Montana, but the skies will clear out as the day goes on. On Sunday, there will be some low-level clouds around along the Hi-Line from Hill County eastward, but the skies will clear out as the day goes on. Elsewhere, the cloud cover will increase from southwest to northeast later in the day as a storm system begins to approach our area.

An upper-level trough is then going to bring cooler and wetter weather back to our area for the beginning of next week. On Monday and Tuesday, highs are only going to be in the upper 20s, 30s, and low 40s. Precipitation will gradually develop and become more widespread as we go through Monday, especially during the second half of the day. Precipitation may start out as rain or a rain/snow mix, but will gradually switch-over to all snow. There are then going to be areas of light to moderate snow around Monday night. On Tuesday, we are going to have decreasing clouds with a few lingering snow showers around during the morning. Right now, it looks like the lower elevations will receive a coating-3” of snow, and the mountains may receive up to 6” of snow. It is also going to be a little breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions in north-central Montana. In central Montana (including around Helena), we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on these three days with a few rain and snow showers around, especially in the mountains, as a couple weak disturbances pass through our area. Finally, along the Continental Divide, there is going to be scattered snow around from Wednesday through Friday.

We are also going to have near to above average temperatures for the middle and end of next week as highs are going to be in the 40s and mid to upper 30s. Gusty to strong winds will also return on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph.