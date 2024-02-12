Periods of snow and colder temperatures this week

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Lower Clark Fork region from 1am until 1pm Monday. 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation is possible in the valleys, and 5 to 7 inches of snow accumulation is possible at and above mountain pass level.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Glacier National Park area from 11pm Sunday until 5pm Monday. 1 to 5 inches of snow accumulation is possible in the lower elevations; 4 to 7 inches of snow accumulation is possible at Marias Pass; and 5 to 12 inches of snow accumulation is possible above mountain pass level.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for some of the mountains in central Montana from 5am until 11pm Monday. Up to 3 inches of snow accumulation is possible in the lower elevations; 3 to 5 inches of snow accumulation is possible at mountain pass level; and 5 to 8 inches of snow accumulation is possible above mountain pass level.

There are going to be scattered areas of snow around tonight (especially before midnight) and tomorrow (especially during the afternoon/evening) as a couple disturbances pass through our area. Some rain is also possible in some of the lower elevations tonight and tomorrow. In most lower elevation locations, less than one inch of snow accumulation is expected through tomorrow evening. In the mountains in central Montana and in the Glacier National Park area, a coating to 5 inches of snow accumulation is possible in the foothills; 3 to 7 inches of snow accumulation is possible at mountain pass level; and 5 to 12 inches of snow accumulation is possible above mountain pass level through early tomorrow night.

It is also going to be on the mild side tonight and tomorrow as lows tonight are going to be in the 20s and low 30s, and highs tomorrow are going to be in the 30s and low 40s. We are also going to have increasing wind tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front and in portions of the plains, including around the Great Falls area. It is then going to be breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

On Tuesday, there are going to be areas of snow around as a cold front begins to pass through our area, and this snow will become more widespread as the day goes on. Widespread snow is then expected Tuesday night, with the snow gradually tapering off from north to south as the night goes on. Between now and Wednesday morning, up to 6 inches of snow accumulation is possible in the lower elevations, with the highest snow amounts expected in western and southern portions of north-central Montana, including around the Cut Bank, Great Falls, and Lewistown areas. The further east in north-central Montana you go, the lower the snow amounts will be. In the mountains, up to a foot of snow accumulation is possible through Wednesday morning.

The temperatures are also going to start to cool back down on Tuesday as highs are only going to be in the 20s and low to mid 30s. It is also going to be a little breezy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and this wind combined with snow will cause there to be areas of reduced visibility.

There are then going to be some scattered areas of snow around on Wednesday as we are going to be in between disturbances. Some more snow is then expected Wednesday night and Thursday, especially south of the Hi-Line, as the next disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on these two days. The temperatures are also going to continue to cool down over these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s on Wednesday, and the teens on Thursday. It is also going to be a little breezy in some areas on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Friday and Saturday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. Friday morning, most locations will start off in the single digits and teens below zero and top out in the mid to upper teens and low 20s during the afternoon. Warmer temperatures are then expected on Saturday as highs are going to be in the 20s and low to mid 30s. It is also going to be breezy in some areas on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow on Sunday as another disturbance impacts our area. It is also going to be cool on Sunday as highs are going to be in the low to mid 30s in most locations.