Partly to mostly sunny and warmer on Tuesday

There will be some isolated snow showers around tonight, especially in the mountains, as a weak disturbance passes through our area. Snow accumulation will be minimal for those that do see snow. It is also going to be mostly cloudy tonight. Lows tonight will be in the single digits and teens along the Hi-Line east of I-15 and the 20s and low 30s elsewhere.

Tomorrow will be a mostly sunny and dry day. It will be warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations, but it will continue to be cold along the Hi-Line east of I-15 as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s.

Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be gusty tonight and tomorrow as gusts up to 50 mph are possible. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tonight and tomorrow in Cascade County, Judith Basin County, and around the Little Belts as gusts up to 30 mph are possible. Elsewhere, there is going to be little to no wind around tonight and tomorrow.

On Wednesday, there will be some snow showers around in the mountains and a few snow/rain showers are possible in the lower elevations, generally during the afternoon/evening and in locations east of I-15, as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be cloudy and cool on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 30s and 40s in most locations. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it will be gusty once again with gusts up to 50 mph possible. Out across the plains, it will be breezy in some areas with 10-25 mph sustained winds.

The end of the work week (Thursday and Friday) will be mild as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s in a lot of locations (30s in northeastern Montana). Most locations will remain dry on these two days, but there will be a few snow showers along the Divide both days, and a few snow/rain showers are possible in northeastern Montana on Thursday. Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny and Friday will be cloudy. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, gusty to strong winds are expected on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it will be breezy in some areas on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

Nice weather for the end of January/early February is expected this weekend. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny and mostly dry, just a few isolated snow/rain showers around in the mountains and in northeastern Montana. Sunday will then be mostly cloudy and dry. It is also going to be mild this weekend as highs are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s (30s in northeastern Montana). There is also going to be a good breeze around in some areas this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.