Partly to mostly sunny and warm through the weekend

We are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies, mainly dry conditions, and cool temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. It is also going to be breezy in some areas tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around, especially during the morning, in north-central Montana, and we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, generally during the evening, around Helena. It is also going to be warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front, in central Montana, and in northeastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Elsewhere, sustained wind speeds tomorrow are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday and mostly sunny skies (via increasing clouds) on Sunday. There are also going to be some isolated showers and thunderstorms around this weekend, generally Saturday morning/evening and Sunday evening, as a couple weak disturbances pass through our area. It is also going to be warm this weekend as highs are going to be in the 70s and mid to upper 60s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. It is then going to be a little breezy in some areas on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have a chance to see a few showers and thunderstorms on Monday, generally during the PM hours. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures on Monday as highs are going to range from the mid 50s to the low 70s, with the warmest temperatures in northeastern Montana. Gusty winds are also going to return to our area on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.

There are then going to be scattered areas of snow and rain around on Tuesday and snow is likely on Wednesday as a storm system impacts our area. There are then going to be snow showers around on Thursday as this storm system leaves our area. It is also going to be a lot colder on these three days as highs are going to range from the mid 30s to the low 50s on Tuesday and highs are going to be in the upper 20s, 30s, and low 40s on Wednesday and Thursday. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. It is then going to be breezy on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.