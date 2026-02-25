Partly to mostly sunny and very windy on Thursday

Widespread gusty to strong winds developed today as peak wind gusts were over 40 mph in most locations, with several locations recording peak wind gusts over 50 mph. Outside of the wind, we had nice weather today with partly to mostly sunny skies and above average temperatures as highs were in the 40s and low 50s.

It will be extremely windy tonight, tomorrow, and tomorrow night, and a HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for a lot of central Montana through 8am/11am Friday. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, sustained wind speeds are going to be between 40 and 60 mph, and wind gusts up to 100 mph are possible. Elsewhere, sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 40 mph in a lot of locations, and wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible. This wind will be coming out of the west or southwest in most locations. This wind will make travel difficult for high-profile vehicles and vehicles pulling trailers, especially on north-south oriented roads, so consider delaying travel if you can. Wind damage, including downed power lines and trees, is also possible. The strongest wind will occur tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Outside of the wind, we will continue to have pleasant weather tonight and tomorrow. Dry conditions are expected, just a few snow showers in Glacier National Park. It is also going to be partly cloudy tonight and partly to mostly cloudy tomorrow. Lows tonight are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Highs tomorrow are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most spots.

Strong winds continue along the Rocky Mountain Front and the Continental Divide on Friday as gusts up to 90 mph are possible. It is also going to be gusty on Friday in central Montana as gusts over 40 mph are possible. Elsewhere, it is just going to be a bit breezy on Friday as gusts up to 30 mph are possible. There will then just be a little breeze around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There is also going to be some snow around on Friday, generally along the Hi-Line and the Rocky Mountain Front and especially during the afternoon and evening, as a cold front begins to pass through our area. There are then going to be scattered areas of snow around Friday night in north-central Montana. On Saturday, there will be some scattered snow showers around during the morning, generally in locations east of I-15, as this disturbance leaves our area. Mostly dry conditions are expected Saturday afternoon and evening. It is also going to be mostly cloudy on Friday in north-central Montana, while it will be mostly sunny around Helena. On Saturday, it is going to be mostly to partly cloudy, with the skies clearing out some during the afternoon and evening.

Snow amounts Friday into Saturday will be highest along the Hi-Line and in northeastern Montana where 1-5” of snow is expected. Elsewhere, <1.5” of snow is expected. This snow will make roads slippery in some areas, so please be careful if you will be traveling anywhere later Friday through Saturday morning.

The temperatures will also cool down some over these two days as highs on Friday are going to be in the 30s along the Hi-Line and the 40s and low 50s south of the Hi-Line, and highs on Saturday are going to be in the 20s and low to mid 30s in north-central Montana and the 40s around Helena.

Nice weather returns for the beginning of next week (Sunday through Tuesday) as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. These three days will be mostly sunny and mainly dry. The temperatures will also quickly warm back up over these three days as highs are going to be in the 40s on Sunday (30s along the Hi-Line); the 40s and low to mid 50s on Monday; and the 50s and mid to upper 40s on Tuesday. It is also going to be breezy in some areas on Monday and Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.