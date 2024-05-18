Partly to mostly sunny and breezy with seasonable temperatures on Saturday

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 9pm Saturday.

There are going to be scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around this evening and tonight, especially before midnight and especially in locations east of I-15 in north-central Montana, as a disturbance departs our area. There is also going to be some snow around this evening and tonight in the mountains. We are also going to have decreasing clouds and decreasing wind tonight, with mostly clear skies and just a little breeze around by sunrise. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies (via increasing clouds), mostly dry conditions (just a few isolated PM showers/storms along the Hi-Line), and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. We are also going to have less wind around tomorrow (compared to today and yesterday), but it is still going to be breezy as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

There are then going to be scattered rain and mountain snow/rain showers around on Sunday and Monday, especially during the PM hours, as a couple disturbance passes through our area. A few isolated thunderstorms are also possible on these two days. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and there is going to be a little breeze around on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have a chance to see a few more showers and isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday, generally during the afternoon/evening and generally in the mountains and in locations east of I-15. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

Rain and mountain snow/rain showers are then likely on Wednesday (generally during the afternoon/evening) and Thursday as a storm system passes through our area. A few thunderstorms are also possible on Wednesday. The temperatures are also going to cool down some between these two days as highs on Wednesday are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s, and highs on Thursday are going to be in the 50s and upper 40s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Friday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and mountain rain/snow showers around. It is also going to be warmer on Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s.