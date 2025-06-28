Partly to mostly sunny and breezy to begin the weekend

There are going to be a few showers and thunderstorms around this evening, mainly in northeastern Montana. We are then going to have mainly clear skies (via decreasing clouds) and dry conditions tonight. The wind is also going to diminish some this evening. Tonight, it will remain breezy along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Elsewhere, it is just going to be a little breezy tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. It is also going to be mild again tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s and upper 40s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening, mainly along the western half of the Hi-Line. It is also going to be gusty again tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be breezy again tomorrow across the plains as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 70s and low to mid 80s.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Sunday and Monday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. On Sunday, it will be breezy in eastern portions of north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Elsewhere, there is just going to be a little breeze around on Sunday. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Sunday and the 80s and low 90s on Monday.

On Tuesday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening, especially in the mountains. It is also going to be hot on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s.

For the middle and end of next week, we are going to have unstable southwesterly flow aloft as we are going to be in between an upper-level trough (to our northwest) and an upper-level ridge (to our east. This will allow some moisture to work its way back into Montana. On Wednesday and Thursday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon and evening. It is also going to continue to be very warm on Wednesday and Thursday as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s.

Next Friday is Independence Day, and the weather is looking pretty good for the holiday right now. You may have to dodge a few showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, but a majority of the day will be dry and the wind won’t be much of an issue either. It is also going to be good grilling weather as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in most spots.