Partly to mostly cloudy and mild this weekend; Changes arrive on Monday

The wind returned today as gusts over 60 mph were recorded in some locations along the Rocky Mountain Front and in Glacier County, and there were gusts over 35 mph in some locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front. Outside of the wind, we had really nice weather today with mild temperatures and partly to mostly sunny skies.

Tonight, it is going to continue to be gusty along the Rocky Mountain Front and in Glacier County as gusts up to 60 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be a bit breezy tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and the wind will get weaker as the night goes on. It is also going to be partly cloudy to mostly clear, dry, and cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s and mid to upper 20s.

It is going to continue to be gusty tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible. It is then going to be breezy along the Rocky Mountain Front on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be breezy this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible, with Saturday being the breezier day. In the valleys (including in Helena) and in northeastern Montana, there is going to be little to no wind around this weekend.

Outside of the wind, we are going to have pleasant weather this weekend. It is going to be mild this weekend as highs are going to be in the 50s and upper 40s, and a couple locations may even top out in the low 60s. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies tomorrow and partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday. Most locations will also be dry this weekend, but a couple isolated rain and mountain snow showers are possible later in the day on Sunday.

A cold front will then bring some moisture, colder temperatures, and more wind to the state on Monday. Highs on Monday are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s, so it will be about 10 to 20 degrees cooler than it will be this weekend. It is also going to be windy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible. There are also going to be scattered rain and snow showers around on Monday, especially along the Hi-Line and in the mountains.

Light snow accumulations of a coating to an inch or two will be possible in the lower elevations (generally along the Hi-Line) and a couple inches of snow will be possible in the mountains. In/around Glacier National Park is where the most snow will fall with this cold front as over a half foot of snow is possible. Slick/snow-covered roads will be possible at and above mountain pass level Monday through Tuesday morning, and there could be a few slick spots in the lower elevations as well.

Cooler and wetter weather will stick around for the rest of next week as we remain in an unsettled weather pattern. On Tuesday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around, especially in the mountains, as we are going to be in between disturbances. A few snow and rain showers are then possible on Wednesday, especially in the mountain and around Helena, as the next disturbance begins to approach our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday. It is also going to be chilly on these two days as highs are going to be in the 30s and low 40s.

There are then going to be scattered snow and rain showers around on Thanksgiving as a stronger disturbance impacts the state. It is also going to continue to be chilly on Thanksgiving as highs are going to be in the 30s and low 40s.

Another round of scattered snow showers is then expected on Black Friday as yet another disturbance impacts the state. We are also going to have overcast skies and cooler temperatures on Friday as highs are going to be in the 30s and upper 20s.

Difficult travel conditions will be possible at times later next week, especially at and above mountain pass level, so if you are going to be traveling anywhere for the Thanksgiving holiday, make sure you keep a close eye on the forecast.