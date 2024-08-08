Partly to mostly cloudy and mild on Thursday

There are going to be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and early tonight as a disturbance continues to pass through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with patchy areas of fog around, especially in north-central Montana. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a couple isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally in the mountains. There are also going to be patchy areas of fog around tomorrow morning, especially in north-central Montana. It is also going to be a little warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. There is also going to be a little breeze around in some areas tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Friday, we are going to have increasing clouds and mainly dry conditions in north-central Montana, and we are going to have partly cloudy skies with isolated PM showers and thunderstorms around Helena. It is also going to be mild and a little breezy on Friday as highs are going to be in the 70s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around Saturday afternoon/evening and Saturday night as a stronger disturbance passes through our area. A few more scattered showers and thunderstorms are also possible on Sunday as this disturbance leaves our area. We are also going to have increasing clouds on Saturday and partly to mostly sunny skies on Sunday. It is also going to continue to be mild this weekend as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies on Monday with some isolated PM showers and thunderstorms around, especially in the mountains. There are then going to be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Tuesday, generally during the afternoon/evening and especially in locations east of I-15, as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies on Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Wednesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather.

It is also going to be warm next week, although the temperatures are still going to be a little bit below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the 80s and mid to upper 70s. There is also going to be a little breeze around on Tuesday and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.