Partly cloudy skies and warming temperatures through Monday

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight with some patchy areas of fog around. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s in most locations. There is also going to be a little breeze around in some locations in north-central Montana tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Tomorrow, the annular solar eclipse is going to occur between 9am and 12pm MDT, with the maximum eclipse occurring around 10:30am MDT. In Montana, the moon will block out between 55% and 75% of the sun. The best viewing of the eclipse is going to be in eastern Montana where it will be mostly clear, while western Montana will be battling a good amount of cloud cover. In central Montana, partly cloudy skies are expected tomorrow morning.

Throughout the day tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions. It is also going to be warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front and in eastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

On Sunday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of light showers as a weak disturbance passes through our area. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions on Monday. It is also going to feel really nice outside on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s, with Monday being the warmer day. Breezy conditions are also expected on Sunday along and just east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have gusty winds around on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. There are also going to be some scattered showers around on Tuesday as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be cooler on Tuesday than it is going to be on Monday as highs are going to be in the 60s and mid to upper 50s in most locations.

On Wednesday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of showers as Tuesday’s disturbance leaves our area. It is also going to be cool and a bit breezy on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Thursday and Friday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot over these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Thursday, and the 70s on Friday. It is also going to be a bit breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.