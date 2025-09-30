Partly cloudy, mild, and breezy to begin October

Haze/smoke won’t be an issue for most of us in central and north-central Montana this week, but a few of the fires in western Montana, including the Salmon Forks fire, which is located 2.5 miles east of Big Salmon Lake on the Flathead/Powell County line, are still putting off some good smoke. This means locations downwind of these fires, especially along the Rocky Mountain Front, may have hazy skies and reduced air quality at times.

It has been breezy today, but the wind will diminish this evening, and there will just be a light breeze around tonight in most locations (still a little breezy tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front). It is also going to feel nice outside tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies tonight with a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around, especially around Helena and in locations east of I-15 in north-central Montana, as a disturbance passes through our area.

Widespread breezy conditions are expected tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. It is also going to be partly to mostly sunny and mild tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 70s and mid to upper 60s in most locations. A few isolated showers are also possible tomorrow, but most locations will be dry.

On Thursday, we are going to have increasing clouds with some isolated showers around, generally during the afternoon/evening and especially in the mountains. There are then going to be some scattered showers around Thursday night and a few scattered showers around on Friday, mainly in locations east of I-15, as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be mostly cloudy Thursday night and Friday.

The temperatures will cool down some between Thursday and Friday as highs on Thursday are going to be in the 70s and mid to upper 60s, and highs on Friday are going to be in the 60s and upper 50s. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it will continue to be breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Elsewhere, there is just going to be a little breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

A more significant storm system will impact the state this weekend. On Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few rain and mountain snow showers around, generally during the afternoon and evening. There is then going to be scattered rain and mountain snow around Saturday night into Sunday, especially in central Montana. As we go through Sunday, the precipitation will taper off from north to south and the skies will gradually clear out from north to south as well. Most of the snow with this storm will fall in the mountains, but some lower elevation locations near the mountains, like Helena, Stanford, and Lewistown, may see a little snow Sunday morning, although little to no snow accumulation is expected. In the mountains, a coating to a few inches of snow accumulation is possible this weekend.

The temperatures will also cool down a lot this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Saturday and the 50s and upper 40s on Sunday. A widespread frost/freeze is also expected Sunday night with lows in the 20s and 30s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

An upper-level ridge will build back into our area early next week, providing us with lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and warming temperatures as highs are going to be in the 50s on Monday and the 60s on Tuesday.