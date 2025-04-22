Partly cloudy, cool, and drier on Tuesday

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight with a few scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around before midnight and a few rain and snow showers around after midnight along the Hi-Line. The wind is also going to diminish this evening, but it will continue to be a little breezy tonight in some areas as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s.

On Wednesday and Thursday, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions, although there will be a few rain and mountain snow showers around Helena on Thursday as a weak disturbance impacts our area. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s in most spots. We will get a break from the wind on Wednesday, but it will be breezy in some areas on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be a few rain and mountain snow showers around on Friday, generally in locations east of I-15, as another disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be breezy and a little warmer on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Friday.

Unsettled weather is then expected this weekend and early next week. For this weekend, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers in north-central Montana, generally during the PM hours, and scattered rain and mountain snow showers around Helena, mainly during the PM hours. There are then going to be scattered rain and mountain snow showers around on Monday. Saturday will be the warmest day of the next week as highs are going to be in the 60s, but the temperatures will cool back down into the 50s and low 60s for Sunday and Monday. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.