There have been some scattered rain, graupel, and snow showers around today as a disturbance has been working its way through our area. This evening and tonight, there will continue to be some scattered snow, graupel, and rain showers around, generally in the mountains and along the eastern half of the Hi-Line. Most locations will receive little to no snow accumulation, but up to 2” of snow is possible in the mountains and in northeastern Montana.

The skies will also clear out some as the night goes on. Lows tonight will be in the 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations. It is also going to be gusty tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as gusts up to 50 mph are possible, and it will be breezy in some areas east of the Rocky Mountain Front as gusts over 30 mph are possible.

Here is the detailed forecast:

Partly cloudy, breezy, and mild on Thursday

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny in north-central Montana and partly to mostly cloudy around Helena. A few isolated snow showers are possible in the mountains and in northeastern Montana, but most locations will remain dry. It is also going to be gusty tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and gusts up to 50 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be breezy in some areas as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and gusts up to 35 mph are possible. It will be chilly again tomorrow in northeastern Montana as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Elsewhere, it is going to be mild tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

On Friday, it is going to be mostly cloudy with a few rain, graupel, and snow showers around, generally during the afternoon/evening and especially in the mountains, as the next disturbance begins to impact our area. There are then going to be some scattered rain, graupel, and snow showers around Friday night, generally in the mountains and in locations east of I-15. A few lingering rain and snow showers are then possible Saturday morning in northeastern Montana as this disturbance leaves our area. It is also going to be partly to mostly sunny on Saturday.

Another round of gusty to strong winds is expected Friday into Saturday, especially Friday evening through Saturday morning. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. It is also going to be mild on these two days as highs are going to be in the 40s and 50s in most locations (30s and low to mid 40s in northeastern Montana).

Sunday will be a cloudy, but dry day. The wind will be weaker on Sunday as it is just going to be a little breezy with 5-20 mph sustained winds. It is also going to be mild on Sunday as highs are going to be in the 40s and 50s in most locations.

Another disturbance will pass through our area on Monday producing a few rain and snow showers, generally in the mountains and in central Montana. It is also going to be partly to mostly cloudy on Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mainly dry as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather.

Highs Monday through Wednesday are going to be in the 40s and 50s in most locations, so it will continue to be mild. It is also going to be gusty next week along the Rocky Mountain Front as gusts over 40 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be breezy in some areas on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.