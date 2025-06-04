Partly cloudy and warmer on Thursday

We are going to have decreasing clouds with a few showers and isolated thunderstorms around this evening. We are then going to have mostly clear skies and mainly dry conditions tonight. It is also going to be cool again tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with some isolated showers/storms around during the afternoon and evening, generally in the mountains, as another weak disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. It will also be a little hazy tomorrow along eastern portions of the Hi-Line.

Another disturbance is going to pass through our area on Friday providing us with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Although there will be a good amount of cloud cover around, dry conditions are expected. It is also going to be warm on Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Across the plains, it is going to be a bit breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

The first full weekend of June will feature awesome weather, so definitely spend as much time outdoors as possible. On Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions as a disturbance passes by our area to the northeast. We are then going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions on Sunday.

Saturday will be the cooler and breezier day of the weekend as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. On Sunday, it is going to be a little warmer and just a little breezy as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Monday will be the hottest day of the next week as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. We are also going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions on Monday.

We are then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with a few showers/storms around Helena and in the mountains during the afternoon/evening. There are then going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Wednesday, generally during the afternoon/evening, as a stronger disturbance impacts our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday. The temperatures are also going to cool down a little bit over these two days as highs are going to be in the 80s on Tuesday and the upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Wednesday.