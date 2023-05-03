Partly cloudy and warm on Wednesday

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 8pm Tuesday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 30 mph are going to be possible at times.

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around the Helena area, generally before midnight. It is also going to feel nice outside tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s in most locations.

For tomorrow and Thursday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon and evening and generally in central Montana. It is also going to continue to be warm on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

There are then going to be scattered areas of rain and a few thunderstorms around on Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening, and there are going to be scattered rain showers around on Saturday as a disturbance passes through our area. Some mountain snow is also expected Friday night and Saturday. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Friday and the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Saturday. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

On Sunday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon/evening. There are then going to be some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around on Monday and Tuesday, generally during the PM hours.

We are also going to have seasonable temperatures from Sunday through Tuesday as highs are going to be in the 60s and upper 50s in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. It is then going to be a bit breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.