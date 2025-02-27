Partly cloudy, mild, and windy in some areas on Thursday

A FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for all of northeastern Montana and most of north-central Montana until further notice. Minor flooding due to snowmelt is occurring and will continue to occur for the next few days.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and the Cut Bank area from 5am until 6pm Thursday.

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and cool temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. It is also going to be gusty tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be a bit breezy tonight in some areas east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s around Helena and highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s in north-central Montana. It is also going to be windy tomorrow in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be very windy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 25 and 40 mph, and wind gusts over 60 mph are likely.

Spectacular spring-like weather is then expected Friday and this weekend as an upper-level ridge is going to be in complete control of our weather! On these three days, we are going to have well above average temperatures for this time of year as highs are going to be in the upper 40s, 50s, and low 60s in most locations. There is also going to be little to no wind around in most areas on these three days (still a bit breezy along the Rocky Mountain Front). We are also going to have partly to mostly sunny skies on Friday; mainly sunny skies on Saturday; and increasing clouds on Sunday. Definitely make sure you spend as much time outdoors as possible Friday and this weekend!

An upper-level trough is then going to bring cooler and wetter weather back to our area for the first half of next week. From Monday through Wednesday, highs are only going to be in the upper 20s, 30s, and low 40s. There are also going to be areas of snow and rain around on Monday, and there are going to be scattered areas of snow around on Tuesday, generally in central Montana and generally during the morning, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday with some isolated snow/rain showers around. It is also going to be a little breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.