A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for northwestern Montana from 11pm Friday until 11am Saturday.

There are going to be areas of fog around again tonight and tomorrow morning from Hill County eastward into northeastern Montana, and some of this fog may be dense with visibility at or below a quarter mile. This will also be freezing fog, so roads will be slippery from minor ice accretion. Elsewhere, it is going to be mostly cloudy tonight with just a few patchy areas of fog.

Here is the detailed forecast:

Partly cloudy and mild for the first weekend of 2026

Most locations will be dry tonight, but a few isolated rain, freezing rain, and snow showers are possible in the mountains and in western portions of north-central Montana. It was also gusty today in some areas, but that wind will diminish during the first half of tonight, with little to no wind around after midnight. Lows tonight will be in the teens along the Hi-Line and the 20s and low to mid 30s elsewhere.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy, with the cloud cover decreasing some as the day goes on. Most locations east of the Divide will be dry tomorrow, although a couple isolated rain, freezing rain, and snow showers are possible. Along the Divide, there will be some scattered snow/rain showers around tomorrow. Highs tomorrow will be in the 20s and 30s along the Hi-Line and the 40s and low to mid 50s elsewhere. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it will be breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Elsewhere, it is just going to be a little breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, with the strongest wind in and around Cascade County and Judith Basin County.

A weak disturbance will pass through Montana tomorrow night bringing a few rain, freezing rain, and snow showers to our area, with the mountains having the best chance to see that precipitation. It is then going to be partly to mostly sunny and mostly dry on Sunday, just some snow/rain along the Divide.

Sunday will be a mild day for almost everyone as highs are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s. In northeastern Montana, it will be cool, but warmer on Sunday as highs are going to be in the 30s. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be windy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and gusts up to 60 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front in western and central portions of north-central Montana, it will be gusty on Sunday with 10-25 mph sustained winds and gusts over 40 mph at times.

On Monday and Tuesday, there will be a few scattered snow and rain showers around the Helena area, generally in the mountains, while in north-central Montana, it will continue to remain mostly dry. It is also going to be partly cloudy on Monday and mostly cloudy on Tuesday. The temperatures on these two days will continue to be above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the 40s and mid to upper 30s. Monday will be a gusty day with 10-30 mph sustained winds and gusts over 40 mph. Tuesday will be a windy day with 15-35 mph sustained winds and gusts over 50 mph will be possible in some areas.

The temperatures will cool down some for the latter half of next week as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Wednesday and the 30s and mid to upper 20s on Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will be another windy day as gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Breezy conditions are then expected on Thursday and Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. In north-central Montana, it is going to be partly cloudy and mostly dry on these three days. Around Helena, there are going to be scattered snow and rain showers around on Wednesday as a disturbance clips the state. It will then be partly cloudy and mostly dry on Thursday and Friday.