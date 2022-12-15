Partly cloudy and drier on Thursday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for portions of western, central, and eastern Montana until Wednesday evening/Thursday morning. Up to 3 inches of new snow accumulation is possible.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for eastern Montana until 5am Thursday. 2 to 6 inches of new snow accumulation is expected. Gusty winds and blowing snow are also expected.

We are going to have decreasing clouds tonight with some scattered snow showers around, generally before midnight, as an Alberta clipper leaves our area. Up to 2 inches of new snow accumulation is possible in locations that do see some snow this evening/tonight. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the single digits and low teens. There is also going to be a breeze around tonight in locations east of I-15 as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few scattered PM snow showers around, generally in the mountains in central Montana, as a weak disturbance begins to pass through our area. In locations that do see some snow from this disturbance, light snow accumulations of a coating to a few inches are possible. It is also going to be cold tomorrow as highs are going to be in the teens and 20s. There is also going to be a breeze around in eastern portions of north-central Montana tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions on Friday. There is also going to be a breeze around on Friday along the Rocky Mountain Front (gusts up to 40 mph), and there is going to be a little bit of a breeze around in some locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front (gusts up to 30 mph). Also, highs on Friday are going to be in the 20s in most locations.

There are then going to be scattered areas of snow around on Saturday, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a cold front begins to pass through our area. We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with some scattered snow showers around as this cold front leaves our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down a lot over these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s on Saturday, and the single digits above/below zero on Sunday. Also, lows Saturday night are going to be in the single digits below zero in many locations.

It is then going to be frigid on Monday and Tuesday as highs are going to be in the single digits above/below zero and lows Sunday night and Monday night are going to be in the single digits and teens below zero. A few spots at night may even get into the 20s below zero. This arctic air is also likely going to stick around for all of next week, so prepare now for an extended period of bitter cold temperatures. We are also going to have a chance to see some snow showers on these two days.