Partly cloudy and cooler with little to no wind on Thursday

We are going to have partly cloudy skies tonight with a couple isolated snow showers along the Rocky Mountain Front. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the teens and low 20s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies, mainly dry conditions, and little to no wind. It is also going to be cooler tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the low to mid 30s in most locations.

On Friday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy along/just east of the Rocky Mountain Front and in the Cascade County area on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. There are also going to be some scattered snow showers around the Helena area on Friday (especially in the mountains), and there are going to be a few isolated snow showers around in north-central Montana on Friday.

Snow is then likely on Saturday along and west of the Continental Divide as well as around the Helena area (especially in the mountains around Helena) as a disturbance passes through our area. A little rain may also mix in with this snow at times in the lower elevations. East of the Divide in north-central Montana, there are going to be some scattered snow and rain showers around on Saturday, especially in the mountains.

We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures on Saturday as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. It is also going to be very windy on Saturday along the Rocky Mountain Front as wind gusts over 60 mph are possible, and it is going to be gusty on Saturday in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front as wind gusts over 40 mph are possible.

On Sunday, a mix of snow and rain is likely along and west of the Continental Divide; there are going to be scattered snow and rain showers around the Helena area (especially in the mountains); and there are going to be some isolated rain and snow showers around in north-central Montana (especially in the mountains) as another disturbance begins to pass through our area. There are then going to be a few scattered rain and snow showers around on Monday, generally during the morning and especially in the mountains, as this disturbance leaves our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on these two days.

The temperatures are also going to warm up a little bit over these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Sunday, and the 40s and low 50s on Monday. On Sunday, it is going to be breezy as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. It is then going to be windy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible, with even stronger wind expected along the Rocky Mountain Front.

We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies, mostly dry conditions, and warmer temperatures on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the 50s and upper 40s in most locations. It is also going to be windy again on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible.

On Wednesday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and mountain snow/rain showers around. It is also going to be breezy and mild on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and high temperatures are going to be in the 50s.