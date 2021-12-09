Partly cloudy and colder on Thursday

There are going to be some scattered snow showers around tonight, especially before midnight, as a cold front passes through our area. A few rain and graupel showers are also possible this evening. In locations that do see some snow, light snow accumulations are expected. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight. It is also going to be breezy tonight, especially before midnight, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Chilly temperatures are also in the forecast for tonight as lows are going to be in the teens and 20s.

For tomorrow and Friday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a few mountain snow showers around. It is also going to be chilly on these two days as highs are only going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. It is then going to be breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

On Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few snow showers around along the Continental Divide. We are then going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain and snow showers on Sunday as a disturbance begins to pass through our area. It is also going to be warmer this weekend than it is going to be tomorrow and Friday as highs are going to be in the low to mid 40s. High winds are also expected on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 35 mph, and wind gusts up to 50+ mph are going to be possible at times. It is then going to be breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

As we head into next week, the weather is going to become more unsettled. On Monday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow and rain showers, generally in the mountains. There are then going to be some scattered snow showers around on Tuesday and Wednesday, especially in south-central Montana, as a storm system passes through our area. Some scattered rain showers are also possible on Tuesday. The temperatures are also going to continue to be above average on Monday and Tuesday as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. Cooler temperatures are then expected on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the mid 30s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.