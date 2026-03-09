Breezy and chilly with some scattered snow showers on Tuesday

Although it still has been gusty in some areas today, the wind was a lot weaker than it was yesterday. There was also some snow around overnight into this morning and there have been a few snow showers around this afternoon. Tonight, it is going to be mostly clear and there are going to be a few widely scattered snow showers around, generally before midnight and generally in the mountains and in locations east of I-15. It is also going to be breezy tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Elsewhere, it will be breezy this evening, but the wind will quickly diminish after sunset. Lows tonight will be in the teens and low to mid 20s.

Here is the detailed forecast:

Partly cloudy and chilly with some scattered snow showers on Tuesday

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with snow showers along the Divide and some scattered snow showers east of the Divide, generally during the afternoon and evening. A few inches of accumulation is possible along the Divide, while light snow accumulations of up to a coating are possible east of the Divide. Widespread breezy conditions are also expected tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. It is also going to be chilly tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 30s and low 40s.

On Wednesday, it is going to be partly cloudy. Along the Divide, snow is likely throughout the day. East of the Divide, isolated snow and rain showers are possible, but most locations will remain dry. The wind is also going to ramp up as we go through Wednesday, with strong winds developing along the Rocky Mountain Front (gusts up to 60 mph) and gusty winds developing east of the Rocky Mountain Front (gusts up to 50 mph). It will also be a little warmer on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 40s in most locations.

Another strong wind event is expected Wednesday evening through Thursday. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, sustained wind speeds are going to be between 35 and 55 mph, and gusts up to 90 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, sustained wind speeds are going to be between 25 and 50 mph, and wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible. This wind event will be similar to Sunday’s wind event, although the wind will be slightly weaker and the strongest winds won’t be quite as widespread. Due to the recent strain on infrastructure and vegetation, there will be an increased risk for wind damage, including downed trees and power lines as well as damage to infrastructure. Travel will also be difficult for high-profile vehicles and vehicles pulling trailers. Prepare now for this upcoming strong wind event. A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for most of central and southwestern Montana from 6pm Wednesday until 6pm Thursday.

The wind dies down as we head into Friday, but it will still be gusty as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. Saturday will be another gusty day for the Helena area as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, while in north-central Montana, it will just be breezy as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

A significant storm with lots of Pacific moisture will also impact Montana Thursday through Saturday. On Thursday, snow is likely in the mountains, a mixture of rain and snow is likely along and just south of the Hi-Line, and rain, potentially mixing in with snow at times, is likely elsewhere in central and north-central Montana. On Friday, snow is likely in central and northern portions of north-central Montana and in the mountains. Around Helena and in southern portions of north-central Montana, a mixture of rain/snow is likely as a cold front stalls out around Highway 200. Where exactly the cold front stalls out on Friday will determine where the rain/snow line ends up being. Widespread snow is then likely in north-central Montana on Saturday, while a rain/snow mix will continue around Helena.

There is still uncertainty as to how much snow falls in the lower elevations, but over a half foot of accumulation is possible, especially along the Hi-Line. In the mountains, significant snow accumulation (1 to 3 feet) is expected Wednesday evening through Saturday. A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for the Glacier area, the Bitterroot and Sapphire mountains, and the Rocky Mountain Front from 6pm Wednesday until 6pm Friday/12pm Saturday. Be prepared for difficult travel conditions Thursday through Saturday, especially over the mountain passes.

Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 30s, 40s, and low 50s in most spots. The temperatures will then cool-down into the 20s and 30s in north-central Montana for Friday and Saturday. Around Helena, highs will remain in the 40s on Friday, but will cool down into the 30s and low 40s on Saturday.

A few more snow showers are then possible on Sunday as another disturbance impacts the state. It is also going to be mostly cloudy and chilly as highs are going to be in the 20s and 30s in most locations.