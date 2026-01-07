A cold front brought widespread gusty winds and some scattered snow and rain showers to our area today. Peak wind gusts were between 40 and 55 mph in a lot of locations. Roads were also slick in some areas around the Helena area this morning due to the snow showers.

The wind will diminish as we go through this evening. Tonight, it will continue to be breezy along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, there is just going to be a little breeze around tonight. It is also going to be partly cloudy tonight, with the cloud cover increasing as the night goes on. There will be snow showers along the Divide later tonight, while it will be mainly dry everywhere else. Lows tonight will be in the teens and low to mid 20s, so it will be chilly.

Here is the detailed forecast:

Partly cloudy and cooler with gusty winds on Thursday

The wind won’t be as strong tomorrow as it has been over the past couple of days, but it will be another gusty day as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible. The strongest wind tomorrow will be along the Rocky Mountain Front. In eastern portions of north-central Montana, there will be little wind tomorrow. It is also going to be a bit chilly tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 30s and upper 20s in most locations. There will be scattered snow showers along the Divide tomorrow, and there will be a few snow showers around east of the Divide, generally in the mountains. It is also going to be partly cloudy tomorrow.

There will be a few scattered snow showers around tomorrow night, generally in the mountains and in locations east of I-15, as another disturbance passes through our area. Minor snow accumulations are possible in the lower elevations. Friday is then going to be partly cloudy and mostly dry. It is also going to be breezy and chilly on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and highs are going to be in the 20s in northeastern Montana and the 30s and low 40s in central and north-central Montana.

Warmer temperatures return this weekend as highs are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s (30s in northeastern Montana on Saturday) as an upper-level ridge builds into our area. It is also going to be partly to mostly cloudy and mainly dry this weekend. Gusty winds are also expected this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible.

Well-above average temperatures are expected for the first half of next week as highs are going to be in the 40s and 50s, and a few spots may even top out in the 60s! Gusty winds are also expected for the first half of next week as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. The beginning of next week will also be partly to mostly cloudy and mostly dry although, a few rain and snow showers are possible Monday night into Tuesday, especially in the mountains.