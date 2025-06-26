Partly cloudy and breezy with a few PM showers/storms on Friday

There are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight, generally in locations east of I-15 and generally before midnight, as a disturbance works its way through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s in most locations.

Gusty winds are expected tomorrow and Saturday along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Out across the plains, breezy conditions are expected on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. This wind will also elevate the fire danger, so please do your part to not start any new fires.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally in locations east of I-15 and generally during the afternoon/evening, as another disturbance passes through our area. We are then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening along the Hi-Line. Everywhere else will be dry on Saturday.

We are also going to have pleasant temperatures tomorrow and Saturday as highs are going to be in the 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations, with the warmest temperatures along the eastern half of the Hi-Line.

An upper-level ridge is then going to provide us with beautiful weather for Sunday and Monday as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and little wind. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Sunday and the 80s on Monday.

On Tuesday, we are going to have increasing clouds with isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening, especially in the mountains. There are then going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Wednesday and Thursday, generally during the PM hours. It is also going to be very warm on these three days as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s, with Tuesday being the warmest day.