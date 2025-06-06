Partly cloudy and breezy on Saturday; Mainly sunny and mild on Sunday

We are going to have partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s and mid to upper 40s. A stray shower is also possible tonight, but most locations will remain dry. It is also going to be breezy tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy tonight across the plains as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers around in the mountains and in eastern portions of north-central Montana as a cold front passes through our area. It will also become a bit hazy tomorrow evening/night as this cold front brings some Canadian wildfire smoke into our area. No impact to the air quality is expected though. Gusty winds are also expected tomorrow in eastern portions of north-central Montana (east of a line from Havre to Lewistown) and along the Hi-Line east of I-15 as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and gusts over 40 mph are possible. In western portions of north-central Montana, it is going to be a bit breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Breezy conditions (10-25 mph sustained winds) are also expected around Helena tomorrow.

An upper-level ridge will begin to build into the Pacific Northwest on Sunday, providing us with mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s. Gusty winds (sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph) will continue on Sunday in eastern portions of north-central Montana, while little to no wind is expected on Sunday around Helena and in western portions of north-central Montana. There is also going to be some haze around on Sunday, especially in locations east of I-15, and the air quality may be moderate in some locations.

Monday will be the hottest day of the next week as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s. We are also going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions on Monday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in complete control of our weather.

It will remain very warm on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s. We are also going to have increasing PM clouds on Tuesday with a few showers and thunderstorms possible later in the day, generally in the mountains and around Helena.

There are then going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, especially during the PM hours, as multiple disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on these three days. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these three days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s on Wednesday and the 70s on Thursday and Friday.