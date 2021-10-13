Partly Cloudy and a Little Bit Warmer on Wednesday

There are going to be some scattered snow and rain showers around tonight and tomorrow in eastern Montana as a storm system slowly leaves our area. Light snow accumulations of up to 3 inches are possible in locations that do see some of this snow. It is also going to be chilly tonight and tomorrow in eastern Montana as lows tonight are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s, and highs tomorrow are going to be in the low to mid 40s.

In central Montana, we are going to have partly cloudy skies tonight with some isolated snow and rain showers around in locations east of I-15 as this storm system slowly leaves our area. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s in most locations. We are then going to have partly cloudy skies tomorrow with a few scattered PM rain and snow showers around in south-central Montana and a slight chance of PM rain and snow showers in north-central Montana as another storm system begins to approach our area. It is also going to be a little bit warmer tomorrow than it was today and yesterday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tomorrow afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.

For tomorrow night, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with some scattered snow and rain showers around in south-central Montana and some isolated snow and rain showers around in north-central Montana as this storm system works its way through our area. It is also going to be warmer tomorrow night than it is going to be tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations.

On Thursday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of a few snow and rain showers, generally during the morning and especially in locations east of I-15, as this storm system leaves our area. It is also going to be cool and breezy on Thursday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions on Friday, and mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Saturday as high pressure is generally going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs on Friday are going to be in the mid to upper 50s in most locations, and highs on Saturday are going to be in the 60s in most locations. It is also going to be windy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Sunday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers during the afternoon and evening as a cold front begins to approach our area. We are then going to have mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain and snow showers on Monday as this cold front leaves our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down some between Sunday and Monday as highs on Sunday are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s in most locations, and highs on Monday are going to be in the mid to upper 50s in most locations. Windy conditions are also expected on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph. It is then going to be a bit breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have mainly sunny skies, dry conditions, and mild temperatures on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s in most locations.