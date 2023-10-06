Outstanding October weather through Monday!

We are going to have outstanding October weather this weekend and on Monday, so make sure you spend as much time outside as possible! For the next three days, we are going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. We are also going to have above average temperatures this weekend and on Monday as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s tomorrow, and the 70s and low 80s on Sunday and Monday. There is also going to be little to no wind around for the next few days!

There are then going to be some scattered showers around on Tuesday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as a storm system begins to impact our area. Showers are then likely on Wednesday as this storm system passes through Montana. We are also going to have increasing clouds on Tuesday and mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday. The temperatures are also going to cool down a lot over these two days as highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s on Tuesday, and the 50s and low 60s on Wednesday. It is also going to be a bit breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have decreasing clouds on Thursday with some scattered showers around, generally during the morning and generally in locations east of I-15, as this storm system finally begins to leave our area. It is also going to be cool on Thursday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s in most locations.

Mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Friday as an upper-level ridge is once again going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be a little bit warmer on Friday than it is going to be on Wednesday and Thursday as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s.