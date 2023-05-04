One more warm day before cooler and wetter weather arrives

We are going to have decreasing clouds tonight with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around before midnight, mainly in locations along the Rocky Mountain Front and in central Montana. It is also going to feel nice outside tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a couple isolated PM showers and thunderstorms around in north-central Montana and a chance of PM showers and thunderstorms around the Helena area. It is also going to be warm again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around tomorrow, especially in locations east of I-15, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

On Friday, we are going to have increasing clouds with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms around, especially during the afternoon and evening. There are then going to be widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms around on Saturday. Some mountain snow is also expected Friday night and Saturday.

The temperatures are also going to cool down some between Friday and Saturday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Friday and the 50s and low to mid 60s on Saturday. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Friday, generally along the Hi-Line, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. It is then going to be a bit breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies on Sunday with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening. It is also going to be a little warmer on Sunday than it is going to be on Saturday as highs are going to be in the 60s in most locations.

There are then going to be some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around on Monday and Tuesday, generally during the PM hours, as a couple disturbances pass through our area. We are then going to have a chance to see some more showers and isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday as yet another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on these three days.

There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Monday and Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures from Monday through Wednesday s highs are going to be in the 60s and upper 50s in most locations.