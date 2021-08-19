Not As Cool With More Showers Around Thursday and Friday

Scattered showers in east-central Montana are going to gradually taper off this evening, and most locations are going to be dry by sunset tonight. We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain showers for the rest of the night. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 40s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have cloudy skies with some scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around, especially during the afternoon/evening, in eastern Montana, and mostly to partly cloudy skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, mainly during the afternoon/evening, in central Montana. Rain showers are then likely tomorrow night in eastern Montana, and there are going to be some scattered showers around tomorrow night, especially after midnight, in central Montana. There are then going to be some more scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around on Friday in both central and eastern Montana as a disturbance passes through our area.

Between this evening and Friday evening, many locations in eastern Montana are likely going to pick up at least 0.5” of rainfall. In central Montana, many locations are likely going to pick up an additional 0.1 to 0.25” of rainfall, with some isolated locations potentially picking up another 0.5” of rainfall.

It is also going to be warmer tomorrow than it was today in central Montana as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s in most locations. In eastern Montana, it is going to be a bit cooler tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the low to mid 60s in most locations. High temperatures on Friday are then going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s in most locations. Breezy conditions are also expected on Friday in eastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around on Saturday, especially in central Montana, as another disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be cool again on Saturday as highs are only going to be in the 60s in most locations.

We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around on Sunday and Monday as a couple weak disturbances pass through our area. The temperatures on these two days are also going to be warmer than the temperatures over the next few days are going to be as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.

Mostly to mainly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. On Tuesday, high temperatures are going to be in the low to mid 70s in most locations. High temperatures are then going to be back near average on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in most locations.