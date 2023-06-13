Nice weather on Tuesday before changes arrive on Wednesday

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and mainly dry conditions tonight in north-central Montana and partly cloudy skies with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around the Helena area, generally during the evening. It is also going to feel nice outside tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions in north-central Montana and partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms around the Helena area. It is also going to be warm tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 70s and 80s, with the coolest temperatures in central Montana. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around in spots later on tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. It is also going to continue to be hazy tonight and tomorrow due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

A cold front is then going to bring some changes to our area on Wednesday. First off, we are going to have a gusty westerly breeze around for most of the day as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. Second, it is going to be cooler as highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s in most spots (mid to upper 70s and low 80s in northeastern Montana). There are also going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around, especially in locations east of I-15. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday.

On Thursday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and storms around, generally in the mountains and along the western half of the Hi-Line. Thursday is also going to be the coolest day of the next week as highs are going to be in the 60s in most locations. We are also going to have gusty winds around again on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

It is then going to be warmer on Friday and Saturday as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s in most locations. There is also going to be a little breeze around on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on these two days with dry conditions on Friday and isolated showers and thunderstorms around on Saturday.

Some scattered showers and thunderstorms are then possible on Sunday and Monday as a storm system begins to impact our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on these two days. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs are going to be in 70s and upper 60s on Sunday and the 60s on Monday. It is also going to be a bit breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.