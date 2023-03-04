Nice weather on Saturday; breezy and colder with snow on Sunday

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight with a few isolated snow/graupel showers around before midnight. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around in some locations tonight, especially before midnight, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the single digits and teens in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have really nice weather as we are going to have partly cloudy skies, little to no wind, and cool temperatures as highs are going to be in the 30s in most locations. There are also going to be some isolated snow showers around tomorrow afternoon/evening, generally in the mountains, as a storm system begins to approach our area.

We are then going to have developing snow tomorrow night as a storm system begins to impact our area. There are then going to be areas of light to moderate snow around on Sunday, and there is going to be some scattered snow around on Monday as this storm system passes through our area.

In the lower elevations, a coating to 5 inches of snow accumulation is possible between Saturday afternoon and Tuesday morning. In the mountains, up to 10 inches of snow accumulation is possible. This snow will create slippery road conditions in some areas, so please be careful when driving.

It is also going to be breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. This is also going to be a cold breeze as the wind is going to be coming out of the north. Colder temperatures are also expected on Sunday and Monday as highs are going to be in the 20s in most locations.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated snow showers around, generally in the mountains. It is also going to be chilly on these two days as highs are going to be in the 20s and low to mid 30s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on these two days.

We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies on Thursday and Friday with some isolated snow showers around as a couple more disturbances pass through our area. It is also going to continue to be chilly and a little breezy on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.